Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The St. Paul Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing child Thursday.
According to police, 7-month-old Chanelle Jaliyah Jones is missing after her father, Jamal Lamarr Jones, assaulted her mother and took the child.
It is unknown what the child might be wearing. The direction or method of travel is also unknown.
Anyone with information on either of their whereabouts is asked to call St. Paul police at 651-291-1111.
You must log in to post a comment.