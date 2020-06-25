George Floyd Latest:Click here for the latest on protests and the George Floyd death investigation.
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The St. Paul Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing child Thursday.

According to police, 7-month-old Chanelle Jaliyah Jones is missing after her father, Jamal Lamarr Jones, assaulted her mother and took the child.

It is unknown what the child might be wearing. The direction or method of travel is also unknown.

Anyone with information on either of their whereabouts is asked to call St. Paul police at 651-291-1111.

Chanelle Jaliyah Jones and Jamal Lamarr Jones (credit: St. Paul Police)

