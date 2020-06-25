MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) is investigating after an employee was killed at a construction site Monday morning in Lakeville.
According to Lakeville Police, officers were called to a site on the 17000 block of Glacier Way after a caller reported that a worker had fallen from a balcony just after 11 a.m.
Upon arrival, officers found the victim, 26-year-old Jose Francisco Cela Guasco of Minneapolis, had suffered a serious head injury and began life-saving efforts until paramedics arrived. Responders were unable to revive the worker.
According to police, numerous safety items including hard hats, safety harness and railings were all in place at the time.
OSHA and Lakeville Police continue to investigate the cause of the accident.
