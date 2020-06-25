George Floyd Latest:Click here for the latest on protests and the George Floyd death investigation.
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Authorities are investigating after a shooting Wednesday evening in Bloomington.

According to police, officers responded around 5:25 p.m. to the 4500 block of W 88th Street. There, officers found a vehicle that had been shot multiple times. Authorities say the victim was not hurt.

According to police, this was not a random act. The incident remains under investigation.

