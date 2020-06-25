Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Authorities are investigating after a shooting Wednesday evening in Bloomington.
According to police, officers responded around 5:25 p.m. to the 4500 block of W 88th Street. There, officers found a vehicle that had been shot multiple times. Authorities say the victim was not hurt.
Yesterday at 527pm, officers were dispatched to a shooting on the 4500 block of W 88th street. The victim’s vehicle was shot multiple times, but the victim was uninjured. We want you to know that this IS NOT a random act and we are investigating the incident.
— Bloomington Police (@BPD_MN) June 25, 2020
According to police, this was not a random act. The incident remains under investigation.
