MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The St. Paul Police Department says a missing child has been located and her father is now in custody.
According to police, a 7-month-old girl went missing after her father, Jamal Lamarr Jones, assaulted her mother and took the child.
On Thursday afternoon, police said Jamal Jones was located and arrested in Minneapolis by Metro Transit police.
The girl was also located and is OK.
“We are in the process of reunited her with her mother. Thank you to everyone who helped to find Chanelle so quickly,” police said.