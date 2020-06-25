Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Workers are speaking out about conditions inside the Shakopee Amazon center where at least 88 employees tested positive for COVID-19.
On a Zoom press conference, employees said managers do not enforce safety rules. They say other workers don’t wear masks and don’t keep six feet away from one another.
They want the building shut down for cleaning.
A spokesperson for Amazon says all 91 of its facilities have passed state health and safety inspections since March.
