George Floyd Latest:Click here for the latest on protests and the George Floyd death investigation.
CBSN MinnesotaWatch Now
Filed Under:Minneapolis News, Minneapolis Police, Stabbing

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Police are investigating following a stabbing in Minneapolis that left one victim in critical condition.

Minneapolis police say the incident happened just before 3 p.m. at Nicollet Avenue and East Grant Street. Officers reported that one adult man stabbed another adult man, and the suspect fled the scene on foot.

Officers chased down the suspect and arrested him and took his weapon.

Authorities say the victim remains in critical, but stable condition.

Comments