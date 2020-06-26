Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Police are investigating following a stabbing in Minneapolis that left one victim in critical condition.
Minneapolis police say the incident happened just before 3 p.m. at Nicollet Avenue and East Grant Street. Officers reported that one adult man stabbed another adult man, and the suspect fled the scene on foot.
Officers chased down the suspect and arrested him and took his weapon.
Authorities say the victim remains in critical, but stable condition.
You must log in to post a comment.