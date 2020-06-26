Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Police are investigating a shooting in north Minneapolis that injured two adults Friday evening.
According to the Minneapolis Police Department, officers responded at about 7:07 p.m. to a report of a shooting on the 1700 block of Queen Avenue North.
First responders transported an adult man and an adult woman to area hospitals with non-life threatening gunshot wounds.
Authorities say no one in custody at this time.
The investigating is ongoing.
You must log in to post a comment.