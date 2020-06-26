George Floyd Latest:Click here for the latest on protests and the George Floyd death investigation.
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Police are investigating a shooting in north Minneapolis that injured two adults Friday evening.

According to the Minneapolis Police Department, officers responded at about 7:07 p.m. to a report of a shooting on the 1700 block of Queen Avenue North.

First responders transported an adult man and an adult woman to area hospitals with non-life threatening gunshot wounds.

Authorities say no one in custody at this time.

The investigating is ongoing.

