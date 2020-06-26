MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A sad milestone this weekend in the mystery surrounding a TV news anchor’s disappearance.

Saturday marks 25 years since Jodi Huisentruit vanished in Iowa. The Minnesota native’s family, friends and police are still pushing for answers, in a case they desperately want to close.

As a lifelong friend of Jodi Huisentruit who grew up alongside her in Long Prairie, Candy Host struggles with the passing of yet another year.

“For those of us that knew Jody and loved Jody it’s a sad, sad day,” Host said.

“I think we all wake up that morning and say a prayer this is the year this is the year we find her,” she added.

Two years ago, to mark what would have been Jodi’s 50th birthday, Host was there to unveil new billboards in Mason City, Iowa where on the morning of June 27th, 1995 Jodi never showed up for her shift at KIMT-TV.

Signs of a struggle next to her Mazda Miata were the few clues left behind.

“We keep going,” former WCCO crime reporter, Caroline Lowe said.

She is a part of the FindJodi.com team.

For 10 years, the group of journalists and retired law enforcement have posted interviews, explored new tips and passed along information to Mason City Police. As the fourth chief now in charge in the last 25 years, Jeff Brinkley says Jodi’s case is active and they’re pleading again for any information.

“We know that things turned around after the 25th anniversary of Jacob’s disappearance and we’re hoping some momentum will come out of this,” Lowe said.

The Wetterling case has given Jodi’s team hope for closure.

“We want to talk about it being over,” Lowe said.

Believing it only proves answers may be closer than anyone expected.

“I really feel it could just be one piece of information that could tie together a couple loose ends that makes everything make sense,” Host said.

There will be a small socially-distanced memorial outside KIMT-TV tomorrow dedicated to Jodi.

The COVID-19 pandemic changed original plans.

The Find Jodi team is asking people to leave a light on this weekend to honor her and use the #LightsForJodi.

They also have a new podcast, which you can find here.