MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 49-year-old McGregor man faces charges of second-degree attempted murder and first-degree assault in a stabbing that happened Thursday in Spalding Township.
According to the Aitkin County Sheriff’s Office, the 45-year-old victim suffered two stab wounds to the chest. He was taken to Hennepin County Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.
Officers say the suspect fled the scene on a bicycle, but was later apprehended along Highway 65 with assistance from the Minnesota State Patrol and the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources.
He is currently being held at Aitkin County Jail, and also faces one charge of second-degree assault. He was identified as Clifford Monroe Skinaway Jr., of McGregor.
