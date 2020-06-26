MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minnesota is on the verge of going a week with under 10 daily COVID-19 fatalities — something that hasn’t been recorded since April.
On Friday, the Minnesota Department of Health reported that 5 people died from the disease in the last 24 hours, and 498 more cases of the infection were added to the state’s tally.
So far, 34,616 people have tested positive in Minnesota since the start of the outbreak. Of them, some 30,000 have recovered and no longer need to be in isolation.
Meanwhile, 1,411 people have died from COVID-19, with about 80 percent of the victims having been residents in long-term care, such as nursing homes.
Currently, 335 people are battling the disease in Minnesota hospitals, with 157 people in intensive care. Since the start of the month, hospitalizations have been trending downward.
However, in other U.S. states, COVID-19 cases are on the rise, prompting some businesses that have reopened to close again.
