MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — For two Minneapolis communities, the neighborhood grocery store is more like a food line.

That’s because the nearest store is now miles away. For Sharon Donnell it means driving to Robbinsdale.

“It’s really inconvenient because you’ve got to pay for more gas and gas is coming up. So you know what I’m saying, it’s really bad,” Donnell said.

Violent protests following the George Floyd murder, left two Cub Foods stores heavily damaged.

That’s why families along Broadway Avenue line up at Community Covenant to fill some of their grocery needs.

“We’re grateful someone cares enough to put out groceries and food for all people in the community,” said shopper Sharon McNeil.

The lack of grocery stores along both Broadway Avenue and Lake Street will soon disappear.

“The local grocer is the last to close and the first to open in an emergency,” Mike Stigers Cub CEO said.

He says there was never a doubt that the Cub stores would rebuild. Already, a massive tent has been erected at Minnehaha and Lake. It will soon be stocked and open to shoppers on July 8.

“This community has supported this store for 30 years and we like the community and proud of the community as is Broadway and we are not turning our backs on any community,” Stigers said.

In the meantime, customers can click and pick online, or get home delivery. And between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m., the grocer will transport customers from both locations to their nearest Cub store.

“I’m very grateful, everybody now has the opportunity to get some now,” Gabriel McNeil said.

Turning these food deserts into an oasis of essential nourishment.