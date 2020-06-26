MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Cub Foods says it plans to rebuild its two locations in Minneapolis that were looted and damaged in the nights of unrest following George Floyd’s death.
Cub and its franchise partner, Jerry’s Foods, announced Friday that they plan to rebuild the Lake Street and Broadway Avenue locations. In the meantime, buses will begin bringing people from these locations, which are currently closed, to nearby Cub Foods stores.
The buses will run from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., picking up people at the start of each hour. Twenty people will be allowed on each bus so as to ensure social distancing.
Next month, “community stores” will open at these locations, offering essentials such as meat, dairy, fresh produce and most over-the-counter medicines. Free grocery pickup will be available for those who order online.
The Lake Street community store is slated to open on July 8; the Broadway Avenue store will open later in the month.
“Cub is actively involved in our communities and it is our responsibility to roll-up our sleeves and find solutions to help meet the needs of our neighbors, family, and friends while our Broadway and Lake Street stores are under construction,” Mike Stigers, the company’s CEO, said in a statement.
George Floyd died a month ago, on Memorial Day, after a Minneapolis police officer knelt on his neck for several minutes. Cellphone video of his fatal arrest sparked protests and riots in the Twin Cities.
The Cub Foods locations on Lake Street and Broadway Avenue were looted and damaged amid the unrest. Hundreds of other buildings were also damaged, looted and burned. Some were completely destroyed.
