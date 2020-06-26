MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Due to processing complications brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic, Minnesota drivers still waiting for their tabs will receive an email as proof of their registration until the tabs arrive.
The Minnesota Department of Public Safety says that about 7,700 registration renewals that were mailed in since May have required further processing. However, this processing could not be completed in recent weeks while vehicle services employees were working from home without access to mailed-in documents.
To cover drivers affected by this processing problem, officials are sending emails with a verification letter to those who’ve yet to receive their tabs. (If you mailed in your registration renewal more than two weeks ago and haven’t received your tabs yet, you can report that here.)
The verification letter can be presented to law enforcement in the event those affected are pulled over, officials say. The letter expires on Aug. 31.
The Public Safety Department says it plans to mail all delayed registration tabs within four to six weeks.
