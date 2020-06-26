MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A 27-year-old teacher for the Hibbing School District has been accused of sending multiple shapchats – containing nude videos – to children.
Jordan Kochevar, a teacher at Lincoln Elementary School, has been charged on four counts of distributing material that relates to or describes sexual conduct to a child via electronic communication.
According to the complaint, an officer at the Hibbing Police Department received a voice mail on June 20 regarding a video sent to a 10-year-old child.
The video shows a caucasian male in complete frontal nudity from the chin downward.
Later, an investigator saw another video from the same account of a bare-chested man lowering a camera to his boxer shorts. He then lowered his boxer shorts and showed his bare penis.
As the investigation continued, officials learned the images were sent to four children; one 14-year-old and three 15-year-olds.
The investigator later met with Kochevar, who said he was intoxicated on June 15, when he sent the inappropriate messages to the four children.
If convicted, Kochevar could face a maximum of 12 years in jail or a $20,000 fine.
