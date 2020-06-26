Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Lumineers are postponing their North American tour, which included a September stop in St. Paul.
The rock folk group was slated to play the Xcel Energy Center on Sept. 24. The show has been postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It’s unclear when the show will be rescheduled.
Tickets for the September show will be honored on the makeup date, the band says. Those who bought tickets will be emailed directly with information on refunds.
You must log in to post a comment.