MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Officials have identified the man who drowned earlier this month in Lake Nokomis.
Jose Chimborazo-Qhizhpi, 39, of Minneapolis, died on June 18 at Hennepin Healthcare, two days after he was pulled from the Minneapolis lake, the Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office says.
Chimborazo-Qhizhpi’s cause of death was listed as a freshwater drowning. The manner of death was listed as an accident.
The same week he drowned, another man drowned in Bde Maka Ska.
In response, county officials urged swimmers to be careful as lifeguards are not on duty at many beaches due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
