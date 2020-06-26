Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The four former Minneapolis police officers charged in the killing of George Floyd have requested news cameras and microphones be allowed to cover their pre-trial and trial proceedings.
In a motion filed Thursday, the attorneys for Derek Chauvin, J. Alexander Kueng, Tou Thao and Thomas Lane say the accused officers have requested and consented to video and audio coverage of the trial proceedings, regardless of objections from the prosecution.
The motion argues that coverage of the proceedings is necessary to provided the former officers with a fair trial due to “inappropriate” comments from public officials and in light of the health demands of the on-going COVID-19 pandemic.
You must log in to post a comment.