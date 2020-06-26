Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Police in Sauk Rapids say an attempted home robbery ended with one of the suspects shot in the leg.
The incident happened before 5 a.m. Friday along the 700 block of Broadway Avenue South.
Police report that two Black young adults were involved in the attempted robbery, and one of them had a handgun. Officers said during the incident one shot was fired, striking one of the suspects in the leg and causing a non-life threatening injury. The suspects then fled the residence.
The police report does not say who fired the gun that struck one of the two suspects.
Police say the person who was shot in the leg has been treated and released.
Investigators don’t think this was a random incident.
