MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — South St. Paul Police says officers were not able to locate a suspect following an overnight standoff.
Police say they know who they are looking for and are pursuing other means to locate the man, whose identity has not been released.
The standoff began shortly after 7 p.m. Thursday on the 200 block of West South Street. Officers tried to arrest a man for an incident earlier in the day.
No one was hurt during the standoff.
This is a developing story. Check back for more.
