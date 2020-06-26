Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Phalen Regional Park Beach will reopen for the summer, St. Paul Parks and Recreation announced Friday morning.
The beach will open to the public every day starting on Saturday June 27, from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Because of COVID-19 and public health restrictions however, some amenities including the showers, changing rooms, and flush toilets will not be available for use. Portable toilets will be available.
St. Paul Parks recommends families maintain physical distance whenever possible and asks visitors to limit their stay to 2 hours to allow others to use the beach.
The beach is free, but officials advise that those who are sick or exhibiting symptoms of COVID-19 to stay home.
