Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Authorities in Isanti County say a 59-year-old man was killed following a rollover crash Friday evening.
According to the Isanti County Sheriff’s Office, deputies received a 911 call just after 10:45 p.m. of a single-vehicle rollover crash on County Road 1 near Walbo Drive north of Highway 95.
Upon arrival, deputies found the vehicle had left the roadway, rolled and ejected the driver. The driver was found dead at the scene.
Authorities identified the driver as Randy Heineman of Cambridge, Minnesota.
This incident remains under investigation.
You must log in to post a comment.