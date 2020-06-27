MINNEAPOLIS (AP) – A juvenile has been sexually assaulted at a Minneapolis homeless encampment.
A Park and Recreation Board spokeswoman told a Minneapolis-based newspaper the assault happened at one of the encampments in south Minneapolis’ Powderhorn Park neighborhood.
The people who took the victim to the hospital did not call police. Staff at Abbott Northwestern Hospital called park police early Friday. Park police are investigating but have made no arrests.
Tents started appearing in the park earlier this month. Some people started migrating to the park after they were evicted from a makeshift shelter inside a Minneapolis hotel several blocks away. At least 200 tents were recently pitched there.
