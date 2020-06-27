MINNEAPOLIS (AP/WCCO) – City officials in Bloomington, Minnesota, have asked the FBI to investigate after a piece of rope resembling a noose was found in a Black firefighter’s locker.

Officials of the Minneapolis suburb said in a news release Saturday that the rope was tied into what appears to be a crude noose and was discovered at a Bloomington fire station on June 15.

The discovery was reported to Bloomington Fire department leaders on Tuesday.

Fire Chief Ulie Seal said such acts that “embody hate, intimidation, and aggression will not be tolerated.”

“I can’t imagine a circumstance where this wasn’t intentional,” said Mayor Tim Busse. “The people or the person that committed this act is going to be held accountable. We have made that very clear that this is not condoned, this is not tolerated.”

Looking forward, Busse said racial equity and inclusion are going to be part of the July 13 city council meeting. The discussion will center around diversity in city services and the police department.

The City of Bloomington has asked the FBI to investigate the incident. People with tips or other knowledge about the incident are urged to contact the FBI’s Minneapolis Field Office by calling 763-569-8000.

The city will provide an update for the situation on Monday.

