MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota Department of Corrections (MN DOC) reported another COVID-19 related death of a Faribault prison inmate.
Within weeks of testing positive for COVID-19, 71-year-old Leroy Wallace Bergstrom died at a local hospital early Saturday morning.
Bergstrom had tested positive for COVID-19 on June 10, and was hospitalized in critical condition days later. An autopsy by the medical examiner to determine the cause of death is pending.
Bergstrom had been in prison since 2018 on possession of pornography charges. His death marks the second of a COVID-19 positive person incarcerated at the Minnesota Correctional Facility in Faribault; the first Minnesota prison inmate to die from the virus was on Tuesday.
State corrections officials say they are taking steps to manage the risk in prisons, and have since been conducting ongoing COVID-19 tests of all incarcerated men and staff at the facility.
The MN DOC reports 4,892 COVID-19 tests have been conducted for incarcerated individuals at the Faribault facility — 206 of those tested positive.
