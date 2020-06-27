Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) –After their original prom was canceled due to COVID-19, seniors from Spring Lake High School found a unique way to celebrate.
On Friday night they held a prom at The Royal Club in Lake Elmo, all dressed up in their dresses and suits.
“We just called The Royal Golf Club and asked if we could have it here,” said parent Joel Levahn. “They were gracious enough to host it, they did all the planning for the social distancing for the kids inside for dinner.”
Seniors were announced in the parking lot, and then rode up in golf carts with their dates.
“It was a lot of fun,” said Levahn.
Seniors added that it was fun to see their friends and wear their prom outfits.
