MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Five people were shot and one man was stabbed within eight hours between late Saturday night and early Sunday morning in Minneapolis, according to police.
The shootings happened between about 9:30 p.m. Saturday night and 3 a.m. Sunday morning. The first report came in at about 9:39 p.m. Saturday near the intersection of Chicago and Franklin avenues. Police say the victim first showed up to Children’s Minnesota Hospital, and then was transferred to Hennepin Healthcare. Their injuries are non-life threatening. Investigators believe the shooting likely happened at nearby Peavey Park.
The second shooting happened Saturday at about 10:59 p.m. near North 24th Avenue and North 6th Street. Several people were involved in a fight that led to gunshots. Two people suffered non-life threatening injuries.
A woman showed up to an area hospital at about 1:31 a.m. Sunday with critical injuries from a gunshot. Police have little information about the circumstances of this case.
The fifth victim, a man, was shot at about 3:01 a.m. on the 2400 block of 18th Avenue South. He was taken to Hennepin Healthcare, and is expected to survive.
A 5:29 a.m. Sunday, officers were called to a residence on the 4400 block of Minnehaha Avenue on a report of a man who was stabbed by a woman. He was taken to Hennepin Healthcare and is also expected to survive. The suspect fled the residence, but was later arrested.
Three people were shot in two different shootings Saturday in Minneapolis, and two people were shot in north Minneapolis Friday.
