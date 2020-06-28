MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey and Minneapolis Police Chief Medaria Arradondo on Sunday announced the first of what will be a series of new public safety policy reforms.
The new policies tighten rules for officer body camera review and reporting by preventing Minneapolis officers involved in critical incidents from reviewing body camera footage prior to completing an initial police report.
“In instances when an officer faces charges and a potential conviction, a clear understanding of what the officer perceived is an essential factor,” said Frey. “Requiring officers who may become suspects to complete a police report before reviewing body cam footage will help ensure that investigators, attorneys, and jurors receive a transparent account of how an officer remembers the incident – one that hasn’t been influenced by other evidence.”
Officials say the updated policies are designed to better capture officers’ perceptions and factors believed to exist at the time an officer acted.
“The new standards align expectations for officers involved in critical incidents with the rules for civilian subjects, who are not allowed to watch body camera footage for an incident in which they may be a potential suspect in Minneapolis and in most police departments in the country,” said Arradondo. “The policies also restrict consultation with certain representatives immediately following a critical incident and clarify time requirements for reporting.”
The policies, which take effect on June 30, also provide clearer direction to supervisors regarding immediate on-scene communications and clarify time requirements for reporting.
