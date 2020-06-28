MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Major League Soccer is moving its teams to Florida to participate in the “MLS Is Back” tournament.
Minnesota United FC will begin on July 12, facing Sporting Kansas City. They arrived in Orlando Sunday morning, and are now at the EPSN Wide World of Sports Complex inside Disney World — for the foreseeable future.
Anyone inside must receive written permission to leave or they will be subject to enhanced testing and a 10-day quarantine. Eight security checkpoints are set up with closed-circuit television to monitor.
Forward Mason Toye says it’s all in the effort to give players peace of mind while they focus on one thing.
“Of course it’s to win at all costs, and to bring home a championship. That’s my goal, that’s everybody’s goal, and then for me personally is just to help the team in any way, and hopefully that’s by scoring goals and being dangerous, and just bringing energy,” Toye said.
The “MLS Is Back” tournament is scheduled to begin with a group stage on July 8.
You must log in to post a comment.