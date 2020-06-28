MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A severe weather threat is expected to move into Minnesota Sunday afternoon.
According to Meteorologist Mike Augustyniak, severe storms are likely to develop in south-central Minnesota between 1 and 2 p.m., drifting north through the evening and into the overnight.
The evolution of today & tonight's severe weather threat in #MNwx & #WIwx is becoming a little more clear, including an expansion of the overall threat zone for severe weather. I'll show you how it will play out when you join @esmemurphy and me right now on @WCCO pic.twitter.com/z92Ng1j4pf
— Mike Augustyniak (@MikeAugustyniak) June 28, 2020
During the daylight hours, there will be a threat for tornadoes in and near the yellow-outlined area. As the evening progresses, Augustyniak says the tornado threat will drop to near zero.
Destructive winds, flooding and hail will also be possible this afternoon and evening.
