George Floyd Latest:Click here for the latest on protests and the George Floyd death investigation.
CBSN MinnesotaWatch Now
By Mike Augustyniak
Filed Under:Mike Augustyniak, Minnesota Weather, Severe Weather

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A severe weather threat is expected to move into Minnesota Sunday afternoon.

According to Meteorologist Mike Augustyniak, severe storms are likely to develop in south-central Minnesota between 1 and 2 p.m., drifting north through the evening and into the overnight.

During the daylight hours, there will be a threat for tornadoes in and near the yellow-outlined area. As the evening progresses, Augustyniak says the tornado threat will drop to near zero.

Destructive winds, flooding and hail will also be possible this afternoon and evening.

Mike Augustyniak

Comments