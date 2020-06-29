MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota Department of Health has announced 315 new COVID-19 cases and 10 additional deaths Monday.
The additional cases bring the state’s total positive cases to 35,861, with 31,225 no longer needing isolation.
Meanwhile, hospitalizations for the disease are continuing to trend downward. As of Monday, 278 people are in the hospital battling COVID-19, with 140 in intensive care.
The state’s death toll is now 1,435. The majority of the deaths have occurred in long-term care facilities.
MORE: MDH’s Situation Update For COVID-19
Testing has now breached over 592,900 overall in the state. About 7,522 were completed in the last 24 hours. The state’s goal is 20,000 tests a day.
For most people, COVID-19 symptoms are mild, such as fever and coughing. However, the disease, which attacks the lungs, can be deadly to the elderly and those with underlying issues.
