MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — On Monday, Gov. Tim Walz announced that Minnesota has hit its “moonshot” testing goal of having the capacity for 20,000 COVID-19 tests per day.
To date, the state has also completed more than half a million COVID-19 tests — approximately 592,955. Gov. Walz says the milestone is thanks to Minnesota’s advanced COVID-19 testing program, first announced months ago.
“I am proud of the Minnesota Department of Health’s partnership with Mayo Clinic, the University of Minnesota, and our state’s health systems to expand our testing capacity, allow us to more accurately track the course of the infection, and keep all Minnesotans safe,” Gov. Walz said.
“We can now provide testing for all Minnesotans who need it,” said Minnesota Department of Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm. “The testing command center allows us to monitor daily needs and coordinate rapid responses to outbreaks. Testing is a critical first step to preventing the spread of the infection.”
As part of the state’s testing command center, the Mayo Clinic and the University of Minnesota are now able to provide additional testing capacity to more than 265 health care organizations across Minnesota.
