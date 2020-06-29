MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO/AP) — All four former Minneapolis police officers charged in the death of George Floyd are due court Monday.

Floyd died last month after officer Derek Chauvin held his knee to his neck on the corner of 38th Street and Chicago Avenue in south Minneapolis. Cellphone video of the fatal arrest sparked protest and riots across the country.

The Minneapolis Police Department fired all four officers involved. All four face murder-related charges.

Monday’s hearing is scheduled for 12:15 p.m. It’s the second pretrial hearing for the men.

Chauvin, who faces second-degree murder among other charges, is expected to make his appearance remotely from Oak Park Heights prison. The other three ex-officers — Tou Thao, Alexander Kueng and Thomas Lane — will make their appearance in person.

The defendants have not entered pleas. Chauvin’s attorney has not commented publicly on the charges, while other defense attorneys have sought to minimize their clients’ roles in Floyd’s death.

Among the issues for Monday’s hearings in state court in Minneapolis are motions to reduce bail. Chauvin remains in custody with bail set at $1 million with a list of common conditions, while Thao’s conditional bail is $750,000. Lane and Kueng are free on bond. Also unresolved is whether the four will be tried together or separately.

Chauvin and Thao were veterans officers, while Kueng and Lane were both new to the Minneapolis police force.

Hennepin County District Judge Peter Cahill is presiding over the case. He ruled Friday that there will be no video or audio coverage of any pretrial proceedings. While defense attorneys had requested it, prosecutors objected. WCCO also requested to have a camera in the courtroom, but that request was denied.

The judge will consider the recordings during trial at another time.

