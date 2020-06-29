MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Anoka County Sheriff’s Office reports that they’re investigating someone in two separate sexual assault cases, one of which allegedly happened to a student at Anoka Middle School for the Arts about nine years ago.
The sheriff’s office reports that the suspect was a staff member at the school, though he is no longer working at that school as of now.
They say they believe the man they’re investigating also assaulted a different person last year, and the sheriff reports that they’ve received additional information on possible other victims as well, along with information posted on social media.
Because some of the information in the social media posts has not yet been reported to authorities, the sheriff asks anyone who was a victim of assault or has any other information should contact them at 763-427-1212.
The suspect was not named, and no charges were announced.
