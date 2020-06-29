Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — One of the buildings damaged due to the heavy rains overnight was the DFL party headquarters in St. Paul.
Images posted on Twitter show damage to the building’s floor and ceiling.
Well Minnesota, it looks like the blue wave hit DFL Party HQ a bit early this year 🌊😅 pic.twitter.com/19VGjUG9vV
— Minnesota DFL Party (@MinnesotaDFL) June 29, 2020
Party officials say that no one was slated to be working in the office Monday, due to the on-going COVID-19 pandemic.
As such, the damage to the building isn’t expected to affect the party’s work ahead of the upcoming election.
