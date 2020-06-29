George Floyd Latest:Click here for the latest on protests and the George Floyd death investigation.
CBSN MinnesotaWatch Now
Filed Under:DFL, DFL Party, heavy rain, Weather

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — One of the buildings damaged due to the heavy rains overnight was the DFL party headquarters in St. Paul.

Images posted on Twitter show damage to the building’s floor and ceiling.

Party officials say that no one was slated to be working in the office Monday, due to the on-going COVID-19 pandemic.

As such, the damage to the building isn’t expected to affect the party’s work ahead of the upcoming election.

RELATED: Flooding In Western Wisconsin Makes Some Roads Impassable

Comments