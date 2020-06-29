MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Another pair of Twin Cities restaurants have announced they will close for good, amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Keegans Pub and Red Savoy in Northeast Minneapolis will be closing permanently on Wednesday.
“We can no longer sustain operations due to the recent pandemic related to COVID,” owner Marty Neumann announced on Facebook Monday. “I want to thank the staff and all of our patrons that have supported us over the last 18 years. Without your loyalty we would not have made it almost two decades.”
Neumann said that the restaurants would be open Monday and Tuesday.
There have been a number of restaurants that have closed their doors in the last few months, even as stay-at-home restrictions have been lifted in favor of limited indoor and outdoor seating. Among the restaurants and bars that are now closed for good are Herkimer, McCormick & Schmick’s, and Fig + Farro.
