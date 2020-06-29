MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota Twins have released their 60-man roster for what will be a 60-game shortened season.
The roster features a number of fan favorites and All Star Game players like Jorge Polanco, Jose Berrios, and Jake Odorizzi. Click here to read the full list.
Players report for another version of “spring” training July 1, and the league’s imposed 60-game season will start either July 23 or 24, the league has announced.
Players will be tested for COVID-19 upon arrival and every other day after that. They will have over three weeks to prepare for the first game.
The Twins will play teams from their division and from the National League Central, so the Cubs and Brewers will be on the docket. Still to be determined is whether, at some point, fans would be allowed to attend games.
MLB has reportedly ordered all spring training sites to be closed and sanitized, and personnel must test negative for COVID-19 before being allowed to return.
