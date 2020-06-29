MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Officials at a Twin Cities high school say a teacher has been placed on administrative leave after students posted an alleged video of him using a racial slur in class.
District 622, which includes North High School in North St. Paul, said Sunday that an investigation is underway and that racism will not be tolerated.
The video was brought to the district’s attention after students of color at the high school created an Instagram page to highlight racial injustice at the school.
The group’s first post Saturday said that a health teacher at the school used the n-word and made other racist remarks to students of color in class. Another post included a video of the teacher apparently saying the n-word in front of students.
The students behind the Instagram page are calling for the teacher to be fired.
