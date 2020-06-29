MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Officials in St. Cloud say a 22-year-old man was arrested over the weekend for a robbery earlier this month where he hit the victim with a handgun.
The St. Cloud Police Department says the man was arrested early Sunday morning at a home on the 1100 block of 13th Street South. It took the officers executing the search warrant several hours to find the man, as he was hiding in the attic.
According to police, the man was wanted in connection with a June 20 robbery where he and another 26-year-old man forced their way into an apartment on the 100 block of 4th Street Northeast.
Inside, the 22-year-old man allegedly hit a 51-year-old man with a handgun and robbed him. The victim had been visiting the apartment. Police say that robbery was not random.
The 22-year-old man is currently in the Benton County Jail, awaiting formal charges. The 26-year-old man involved in the break-in was arrested on Friday and also in jail.
