MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Police are investigating multiple recent reports of “car prowlers” and garage invasions in the St. Joseph area.
Over the last 10 days, the St. Joseph Police Department have responded to a half dozen residences where vehicles in driveways or in garages have been rummaged through. Police say that in all cases, the vehicles and garages were unlocked.
Authorities are encouraging the public to lock exterior doors and windows when they’re not at home. Residents are also encouraged to remove valuables and garage door openers from plain view. Police say to also make sure to lock vehicles and close garage doors at night.
The St. Joseph Police Department is asking that if anyone has additional information or observed anything suspicious in this area, to call 320-363-8250.
