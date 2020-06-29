MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Chisago County Sheriff’s office says a 47-year-old man was arrested after assaulting two people inside of a convenience store in Shafer Monday morning.
Deputies were notified just before 10 a.m. that a “white man with a beard and a ponytail was assaulting the clerk inside of the store as well as the person who called in about the incident.”
Witnesses said after the suspect left the store, he fired a handgun and had smashed a windshield with the handgun. As a patron was calling 911, the store clerk had pressed a hold-up alarm and deputies responded to the area.
Upon arrival, deputies discovered that the suspect had fled the scene. Witnesses relayed the suspect’s license plate to authorities, which registered to a local man from Shafer.
Deputies soon encountered the suspect near his residence on Quinlan Lane, with the suspect accelerating and ramming into an occupied squad car. Three deputies fired their service weapons during the encounter.
The suspect was taken into custody and transported to a local hospital after sustaining minor injuries caused by the vehicle crash. He has been released from the hospital and booked into the Chisago County Jail. He is expected to be charged with second-degree assault.
