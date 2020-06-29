Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Authorities in Stearns County say one person was hospitalized after a crash near Freeport Saturday afternoon.
According to the sheriff’s office, deputies responded around 3:05 p.m. to the 43000 block of County Road 35.
There, officials say a juvenile boy was driving a Chevrolet Tahoe when he attempted to turn into a driveway. According to the sheriff’s office, the vehicle went off the road and tipped onto its side.
Authorities say the driver, and three juvenile occupants suffered minor injuries. One of the occupants was transported to the hospital.
No additional details are available at this time.
