MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A St. Paul animal shelter is closing its doors for good due to the pandemic.
The Animal Humane Society announced its location on Beulah Lane near Como Regional Park will not reopen. It has been closed since March due to COVID-19.
The organization says it would be too difficult to renovate the building to keep the staff safe.
Four people were laid off Monday. Its other employees will remain furloughed until jobs at other locations open up.
