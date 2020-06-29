Coronavirus: Latest News | Community Resources | COVID-19 Info | Download Our App | CBSN Minnesota
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The University of Minnesota announced Monday that face masks will be required for all students, faculty, staff and visitors in any indoor space on campus, effective July 1.
On June 2, the university had announced initial guidance regarding masks on campus. Since then, research and advice from medical experts and public health officials has continued to evolve.
Health leaders say that wearing a face covering provides valuable protection against the spread of COVID-19. And these precautions are important because individuals can carry COVID-19 with no apparent symptoms — so face coverings can reduce the possibility that individuals unknowingly infect others.
Experts have also noted that extra precautions may be appropriate in communities that have higher levels of COVID-19 spread or risk of spread because of larger populations, living environments, etc. Therefore, the University of Minnesota decided to take precautions accordingly.
The full face covering protocol can be found at the Return to Campus website.
