MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — As COVID-19 test processing capacity in Minnesota has reached the 20,000 a day benchmark, daily deaths and hospitalizations continue to trend downward.
On Tuesday, the Minnesota Department of Health said that in the last 24 hours, six people have died and the number of people in the hospitals with the disease fell by eight.
Meanwhile, 444 new cases of the infection were confirmed, bringing the total number of cases in Minnesota to 36,303 since the start of the outbreak. More than 30,000 of those people have recovered and no longer require isolation.
Still, there are currently 270 people in Minnesota hospitals battling the disease, with 136 in intensive care. These numbers are down about 50% since the start of the month.
While the COVID-19 situation appears to be holding steady, if not improving in Minnesota, it’s not the same in other states.
A majority of states, including Wisconsin, have seen a recent uptick in cases. The surge has prompted some businesses that have reopened to close their doors again.
Health officials say that Minnesota could also see a spike in cases as people begin to venture out more regularly to restaurants, bars and stores.
On Monday, Gov. Tim Walz said that a statewide face mask policy isn’t out of the question for the near future.
