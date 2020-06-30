Coronavirus: Latest News | Community Resources | COVID-19 Info | Download Our New App | CBSN Minnesota
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Walker Art Center, which has been closed since March 13 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, is set to reopen to the general public next month.
The Walker announced that members will be allowed in on Friday, July 10, and the general public will be allowed in starting Thursday, July 16.
“We are excited that the Walker will be ready to welcome visitors back this July. We have made various changes for safety and comfort, and will continue to take every precaution for the care of all visitors, staff, and artists, but will finally be able to open our galleries to the public,” executive director Mary Ceruti said.
Visitors will be asked to wear masks inside the museum, keep their distance of at least 6 feet between guests, and wash hands frequently. The museum will have hand-sanitizer placed throughout the building.
Also, the museum will work with a timed ticketing system, in order to ensure they remain below 25% capacity, and will reserve 11 a.m. to noon on Thursdays and Fridays for guests who have greater concern for contracting COVID-19, or are at elevated risk.
The entrance on Hennepin Avenue will be closed; access will be allowed from the Vineland Place doors.
