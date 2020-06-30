MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A man suspected of killing a woman in south Minneapolis in 1993 is now facing first-degree murder charges.
Jerry Westrom, 54, of Isanti, was indicted by a grand jury last week on charges of premeditated murder in the death of 35-year-old Jeanne Childs, the Hennepin County Attorney’s Office said.
Westrom was charged last year with second-degree murder in connection to the June 13, 1993, homicide. He posted bail.
Immediately following the indictment last week, a warrant for Westrom’s arrest was issued, and officials say Westrom turned himself in Monday.
RELATED: Metro Hockey Dad Charged With 1993 Murder Of Jeanne Ann Childs
According to a criminal complaint, Westrom’s DNA was found in the south Minneapolis apartment where Childs had been stabbed to death. Using DNA technology not available in 1993, investigators discovered that Westrom’s DNA matched DNA found at the scene.
Westrom has denied being involved in the Childs’ death. He was slated to appear in Hennepin County Court on Tuesday afternoon.
You must log in to post a comment.