MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 19-year-old Maplewood man has been charged in connection to the fire set at a St. Paul high school.

United States Attorney Erica H. MacDonald announced a federal criminal complaint against Mohamed Hussein Abdi. He was arrested Monday and made his initial court appearance Tuesday where he was charged with one count of arson.

According to the allegations in the complaint, on May 28, the Gordon Parks High School in St. Paul suffered damage due to fire and vandalism during the unrest following the death of George Floyd. The school’s surveillance cameras captured footage of Abdi and another individual intentionally setting a fire in the cafeteria.

The footage shows Abdi reaching through a broken glass door and pouring a clear liquid from a white container on the floor of the cafeteria and into a trashcan where he ignited a fire using a liquid-soaked garment. The footage then shows Abdi running from the building as flames and black smoke erupt from the trashcan.

The ATF and FBI urge the public to report suspected arson, use of explosive devices, or violent, destructive acts associated with the recent unrest. Anyone with information specifically related to business fires in the Twin Cities can call 1-888-ATF-TIPS (1-888-283-8477), email ATFTips@atf.gov or submit information anonymously via ReportIt.com.

In addition to fires, the FBI is looking for people who may have incited or promoted violence of any kind. Anyone with digital material or tips can call 1-800-CALLFBI (800-225-5324) or submit images or videos at Tips.FBI.gov.