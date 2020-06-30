MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Delta Air Lines’ safety measures during the COVID-19 pandemic will be guided by Mayo Clinic experts.
According to the Mayo Clinic, the two sides are deepening their relationship to provide more safety and infection control measures for customers and employees.
“Mayo Clinic’s expertise in infection prevention and control, as well as our research on COVID-19, provides us with expert insight to support Delta through advisory services, helping to implement best practices to mitigate the spread of COVID-19,” Gianrico Farrugia, M.D., president and chief executive officer, Mayo Clinic, said.
Mayo Clinic and Delta previously partnered to test Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport employees for the virus. Company-wide, Delta says infections are down since May and “well below” the national average.
“The role Mayo will play in testing our employees and advising on safety practices at airports and workspaces will help deliver the additional layers of protection needed to safeguard our customers and employees,” Delta CEO Ed Bastian said.
Delta Air Lines is now consulting with Mayo Clinic on COVID-19 testing for the full workforce and customer health consulting.
“Working closely with Delta’s Customer Experience team under the guidance of Bill Lentsch, chief customer experience officer, Mayo Clinic will review and provide guidance on current customer-facing protocols and safeguards in place, and provide counsel on how to enhance these measures for optimal results. In addition, Mayo Clinic will advise Delta on best practices for customers regarding COVID-19 prevention, including the use of effective personal protective equipment, and guidance on how Delta can continue to provide a safe and clean travel experience,” Mayo Clinic said.
You must log in to post a comment.