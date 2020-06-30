MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota Department of Human Rights on Tuesday announced that a settlement has been reached with a Sartell assisted living facility accused of racial discrimination.
According to the human rights department, it was determined late last year that Edgewood Sartell violated the Minnesota Human Rights Act by failing to address racial harassment being endured by a personal care attendant, Jameisha Cox.
Cox, a Black woman, reported racial harassment from a resident, but nothing was done and she was denied requests to work with a different resident.
“In addition to permitting the racial harassment to occur, the senior living facility fired Cox because of her race. Edgewood Sartell falsely claimed that Cox failed to report to work, when in fact she followed the company’s protocol,” the human rights department said.
In addition to paying Cox lost wages and damages, the settlement terms require Edgewood Sartell to:
Amend discrimination and harassment policies to make clear the policies apply to harassing and discriminatory conduct by employees, residents, guests, visitors, vendors, and contractors;
Inform all employees of the updated policies; and
Provide one hour of anti-discrimination and anti-harassment training to all non-supervisory and non-managerial employees, provide 1.5 hours of anti-discrimination and anti-harassment to all of its managers and supervisors, and provide one hour of bias training to all of its employees.
If you have experienced or witnessed an incident of discrimination or bias call the Discrimination Helpline at 1-833-454-0148 or submit this online form.
