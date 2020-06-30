Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Investigators say a 26-year-old man is dead following a crash Monday night on Interstate 94 in Minneapolis. Alcohol is believed to have been a factor.
The Minnesota State Patrol says the crash happened around 11:30 p.m. on northbound I-94, near the Olson Memorial Highway intersection, on the city’s north side.
Shivnarine Samogan, of Minneapolis, lost control of a Mitsubishi SUV, swerving across lanes before hitting a light pole, the patrol said.
Samogan was pronounced dead at the scene. He was not wearing a seatbelt.
You must log in to post a comment.